Ogden, UT Author Publishes Fiction Novel
September 03, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMiller's Mansion, a new book by Johnathan P. Blackwell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Charlie, a love-starved mortal, gets more than he bargained for when he buys the mysterious Miller's Mansion. With the house comes a host of silent terrors and a woman of his dreams-or nightmares.
Read on to experience the heated and bizarre passions and pains of this mortal and his otherworldly lovers. Through this story, you will feel the fluttering of first experiences and the agony of a broken heart, and you will taste the bitter tears of a coveted love that would live beyond death.
About the Author
Johnathan P. Blackwell was born in Honolulu, Hawaii and lived there until age twelve. As a military brat, Blackwell traveled to Kentucky, Tennessee, Colorado, Kansas, and California. He graduated from Washington Union High School in Freemont, California in 1962 and worked for Bishop Moving and Storage in Long Beach before joining the U.S. Air Force in 1964. Blackwell spent sixteen years in Japan and nine months in Vietnam before being medevacked out. He served in the U.S.A.F. for twenty-six years. He later drove trucks, some long haul, for thirteen years.
Blackwell has played guitar in a band, and he also loves to play chess. He taught C141s and C130s Phase II school. Blackwell is interested in plate tectonics, astrology, astronomy, the mind, and making big puzzles, but his true love is writing novels. Blackwell has lived all his goals and then some. He is presently widowed and living in Ogden, Utah.
Miller's Mansion is a 236-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (hardbound $32.00, eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7195-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/millers-mansion/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/millers-mansion-pb/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us