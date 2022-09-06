Pitcher recognized as a Representative Vendor in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Revenue Enablement Platforms and Gartner Innovation Insight for Digital Sales Rooms reports
September 06, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsZurich, September 6th
Pitcher was recognized as a Representative Vendor in two recent Gartner reports - Gartner Market Guide for Revenue Enablement Platforms and Gartner Innovation Insight for Digital Sales Rooms to Support Virtual Selling and Customer Experience.
Gartner defines revenue enablement platforms, formerly known as sales enablement, as "uniting the sales enablement functions and customer-facing revenue processes. The platforms have capabilities for digital content, training and coaching or, via open APIs, integrate with complementary vendor offerings. They integrate with sales force automation (SFA) or marketing automation platforms, feature buyer engagement analysis, and measure and build role skills improving commercial execution."
Gartner also recommends that "application leaders supporting digital commerce and CRM sales must embrace digital sales rooms to support a better buyer-centric experience."
"Digital content sharing, collaboration tools, web conferencing, secure portals and digital commerce are established technologies. The combination in a secure portal or persistent microsite is what makes DSRs - Digital Sales Rooms - unique."
"We believe, these Gartner reports indicate how the sales enablement market is evolving, with a greater focus on effectiveness for all roles involved in customer engagement and revenue generation. As early pioneers in this market, we are pleased to be mentioned again by the industry analyst firm as one of the Representative Vendor," said Mert Yentur founder and CEO of Pitcher.
Pitcher is built as a flexible, innovative sales enablement solution that revolutionizes how revenue teams (sales and marketing) manage their day-to-day customer engagements with data-driven insights.
Access the report by using this form.
About Gartner®
Gartner, Innovation Insight for Digital Sales Rooms to Support Virtual Selling and Customer Experience, 17 January 2022, By Melissa Hilbert, Varun Agarwal.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
About Pitcher
Pitcher is the leading global sales enablement provider for effective customer engagement and sales efficiency – leveraging dynamic digital tools, personalized content, and a simplified user experience that drives value for customers. Pitcher's patented Super App, an omnichannel, unified sales engagement platform for enterprises, revolutionizes the sales process by reducing complexity and increasing ROI while empowering sales and marketing teams with the industry's most robust set of features and functionality that can address any sales engagement use-case scenario. Pitcher is a vital partner for inside sales, field sales, and marketers worldwide. Launched in 2011, the Pitcher is deployed in over 140 countries across numerous Fortune 500 companies in life sciences, consumer goods, manufacturing, consumer goods and financial services. Headquartered in Zürich, Switzerland, Pitcher has offices located around Europe, the Americas, and Asia.
For more information about Pitcher, please visit www.pitcher.com.
PITCHER
Alte Feldeggstrasse 14
8008 Zürich
Switzerland
+41 43 535 77 90
+1 914 219 0790
press@pitcher.com
www.pitcher.com
Contact Information
PITCHER
+1 914 219 0790
+41 43 535 77 90
Contact Us
PITCHER
+1 914 219 0790
+41 43 535 77 90
Contact Us