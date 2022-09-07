Indianapolis, IN Author Publishes Fiction Book
September 07, 2022
Ninety-Nine Problems takes readers into the troubled mind of Charles, in the sequel to Kick Some Rocks. In life, people treat him like a crumpled piece of paper. In school, he is discarded. In marriage, he is tossed aside. And when it comes to good fortune, he is thrown in the air and finds himself at the bottom of a trash can.
With each setback, Charles becomes more and more detached from reality and attached to his can of Big Chug beer and bottle of Wild Jack whiskey. Ninety-Nine Problems is about a man who suffers from undiagnosed schizophrenia, and he is desperate for help. Who does he blame for his problems? School? His ex-wife? A dead man? Read and discover how Charles spirals from a happily married man into a deranged alcoholic.
About the Author
Vincent J. Alexander was the quiet teenaged kid who rarely left the house and sat by himself during lunch in the cafeteria. However, once he ventured to college, he broke away from the image society had constructed of him, which led Alexander all over the state of Indiana. Alexander received his A.S. degree from Vincennes University in Vincennes, his B.S. degree from Indiana State University in Terre Haute, and his M.S. degree from Butler University in Indianapolis.
Alexander's education led him to a two-year career as a radio broadcaster. That career led him to a 12-year-career as an award-winning sportswriter in the newspaper industry. That career led him to his current position as an English and Language Arts teacher in Indianapolis. He has completed 20 years of teaching, primarily in middle schools.
Ninety-Nine Problems is a 170-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88527-944-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/ninety-nine-problems/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/ninety-nine-problems/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
