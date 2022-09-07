Lake Isabella, CA Author Publishes Religious Prophecy Book
September 07, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsVision and Prophecy: The Spirit of Truth: The Voice of the Bridegroom, a new book by Daniel Timothy Bridegroom, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Vision and Prophecy: The Spirit of Truth: The Voice of the Bridegroom discusses the end time prophesy and vision of Daniel Timothy Bridegroom. The Voice of the Bridegroom is the Spirit of Truth, which Jesus talked about coming at the End of Times. The story is interesting because the Words of Truth are spoken the whole time, which the Lord said would come, and it deals with us falling away from God and man's battle against Him.
We should all follow the instruction of God to return to the mountains, our quiet resting place that He created for us, as God then will fulfill His Promises.
About the Author
Daniel Timothy Bridegroom and his daughter own a small bowling alley in the mountains of central California, working daily with their community as they come into their center. He likes to garden veggies and hang out at home with his wife, Christina. They have one daughter, Gabriella, named after the angel who appeared to Daniel.
Vision and Prophecy: The Spirit of Truth: The Voice of the Bridegroom is a 108-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7444-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/vision-and-prophecy/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/vision-and-prophecy/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us