ClimatePartner names Gregg Demers to head its operations in the United States / CEO shifts focus to global function
September 08, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsClimatePartner, a leading solutions provider for corporate climate action, is expanding its senior management team in the United States: Gregg Demers will be taking over as Head of ClimatePartner USA, a role previously held by Tristan A. Foerster, CEO and Co-Founder.
With a client base of more than 5,000 companies in over 60 countries, Tristan led ClimatePartner's expansion into ten countries-including the United States-along the way, signing clients such as Amazon, Nestlé and DHL. He will now shift focus to his global function as CEO, while Gregg steers the path ahead for ClimatePartner's North American growth from its Boston office.
As the world's largest economy, it was clear that the U.S. market now required a fulltime Head to manage operations.
Gregg brings over 30 years of environmental and sustainability consulting experience. He joins from ERM, where he acted as Senior Partner and held various leadership roles, including global account director for a Fortune 50 consumer goods company. He led the North America Marketing and Proposal function and supported both the acquisition and integration of acquired companies.
He has worked with a diverse range of retailers and consumer goods companies on greenhouse gas inventories, goal setting, reduction strategies and disclosure.
Gregg says, "I'm thrilled to be joining a mission-driven organization that is committed to improving lives and accelerating the pace of climate action. I was drawn to ClimatePartner's deep expertise across a range of sectors, which is underpinned by powerful software solutions and a commitment to transparency. I look forward to continuing to grow the passionate and knowledgeable team and driving the commercial success of the business across North America."
Tristan adds, "I'm delighted to welcome Gregg Demers onboard. Since 2006, ClimatePartner has been offering companies solutions to do better. Gregg understands how important ClimatePartner's role is as a catalyst for change-he has the expertise and passion to drive our vision. I look forward to watching ClimatePartner's continued growth here in the United States."
About ClimatePartner
ClimatePartner is a leading solution provider for corporate climate action: we combine individual consulting with a cloud-based software that is unique on the market. We help our customers calculate and reduce carbon emissions and offset unabated emissions. This renders products and companies carbon neutral, confirmed by our label.
We offer carbon offset projects in different regions and with different technologies and standards. The additional social benefits of the projects are particularly important to us. Our efforts are geared towards the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations.
ClimatePartner was founded in Munich in 2006. Today, our more than 500 employees are spread across offices in Barcelona, Berlin, Boston, Essen, Frankfurt, London, Milan, Munich (HQ), Paris, Stockholm, The Hague, Vienna and Zurich. We work with more than 5,000 companies in 60+ countries.
