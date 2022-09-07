Vale, NC Author Publishes Memoir
September 07, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Loves and Life of the Devils, a new book by Evelyn Jenkins, has been released by RoseDog Books.
From her childhood, adolescence, and through four marriages, Evelyn Jenkins's memoir takes readers through her anger, frustration, and moments of joy throughout her tumultuous life. For seventy-four years, she has kept these emotions hidden, now finally revealed through The Loves and Life of the Devils.
The Loves and Life of the Devils is a 106-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7824-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-loves-and-life-of-the-devils/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-loves-and-life-of-the-devils/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
