Albuquerque, NM Author Publishes Social Issues Book
September 07, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLove Eve, a new book by Eve, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Love Eve addresses our relationship with God and our difficult social issues, failing at feeding the poor, the myths of climate change, and all we need to do to prepare for our quickly approaching end.
About the Author
The author's earnings from this book will go to help the poor with food, water, and shelter.
Love Eve is an 82-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7029-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/love-eve/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/love-eve/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
