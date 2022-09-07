For families, vacation and sport: Aiways U5 SUV with unrivaled spaciousness

Shanghai/Munich, September 7, 2022 - The Aiways U5 SUV is not only the perfect companion during the vacation season, it is also unrivaled in everyday life for family and sports. Thanks to its intelligent MAS platform, it impresses not only with lightweight construction and high efficiency, but above all with its unique space. In the rear, it offers more legroom than most F-segment sedans at the price of a C-segment compact.Aiways, a Shanghai-based provider of individual mobility solutions, has firmly anchored the FRM concept in its brand DNA as a design guideline. The FRM concept stands for Family and Roomy Mobility. It is the basis of the interior design language at Aiways.The Aiways U5 SUV is the first impressive demonstration of the benefits of the FRM concept. With its comfortable space for five people, up to 1,555 liters of trunk volume, and intelligent energy management thanks to the efficient powertrain and compact lightweight battery, it is the ideal companion for everyday family mobility and is also ideally equipped for vacations and sports - no matter how bulky the luggage.Luxury for the whole family: The Aiways U5 SUVThe key to the high variability and large amount of space is the focus on the rear. Here, the Aiways U5 SUV even offers more space than some long-wheelbase luxury sedans, with up to 500 millimeters of legroom. Not only is it unrivaled in its class, it also offers more space than almost any other car on the market. Even with the very wide adjustment range of the front sporty shaped seats, it offers at least 265 mm of legroom in the rear and outperforms the competition in this discipline as well.The Aiways U5 SUV thus combines the values of a wide variety of segments. It replicates the spacious interior of a large F-segment vehicle with an exterior length of 4.68 meters and a wheelbase of 2.80 meters, which corresponds to the dimensions of a small D-segment vehicle.A clever package for further developments: The intelligent MAS platform as the perfect basisThe MAS (More Adaptable Structure) platform which is designed purely for electric drive, does not have to make any compromises, unlike many of the competition's mixed platforms. Dr. Alexander Klose, Executive Vice President of Overseas Operations at Aiways, sees this as one of the biggest advantages of the still young brand: "Compared with many established manufacturers, we do not have to take existing structures into account and are free of any restrictions. We were able to develop our platform according to the current state of research and technology on a blank sheet of paper. Every component could be developed for best efficiency and space economy, which is shown in impressive solutions like the efficient and powerful electric drive with 150 kW, or the compact 63 kWh lightweight battery in sandwich structure."Thanks to the MSA platform, Aiways is able to bring the benefits of the FMR concept to multiple vehicle classes. Following the successful launch of the Aiways U5 SUV, the brand's second model, the Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé, will soon make its debut in Europe. The lifestyle model has already broken order records in China after the start of pre-sales. In addition, Aiways plans to launch one new model each year in order to offer the advantages of its platform in as many segments as possible.-Ends-Press Releases & Media AssetsAiways press material and an extensive selection of high-resolution photos and videos can be downloaded from the press portal media.ai-ways.eu.Aiways contact for media inquiriesBernd Abel, Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH+49 (0) 89 693135269Georgia Chapman, Aiways Automobile Europe GmbH+49 (0) 89 693135278