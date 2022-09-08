Hillsdale, MI Author Publishes Her Second Children's Book
September 08, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsYabut, a new book by Marcella Socha, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Yabut is a simple poetic way to express desires, doubt, and overcoming obstacles. All people should be encouraged to express their uniqueness.
About the Author
Marcella Socha is an 80-year-old grandmother who is trying her hand at entertaining readers of all ages. She is a former member of Toastmasters and was involved with Youth Hope Foundation. She loves geodes and beautiful rocks; her home in Lake Arrowhead, CA, resembles a rock shop.
With special interest in writing tongue twisters, Marcella has published one other book: The Legend of Terrence McFly.
Yabut is a 32-page hardcover with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1417-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/yabut/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/yabut/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
