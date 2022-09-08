Vancouver, WA Author Publishes Children's Book
When Randall and Erica Anderson's family moves shortly before Christmastime, they experience a series of spooky incidents with a ghost boy in the very old house that is their new home.
At first, they fear the little ghost boy with tears in his eyes, but when their feelings begin to evolve, Randall decides to do something special for him. In the end, can the sad little ghost boy become happy?
About the Author
Susan Jane Logan graduated with a degree in English literature from Willamette University. She and her husband, Kimbal, raised their four children first in Oregon and then in Vancouver Washington, where they still live today. She taught school for several years and then joined the family real estate business, but throughout her life has continued her passion for literature. She credits her twelve grandchildren with being the inspiration for bringing her back to her first love of writing and telling stories.
The Christmas Ghost Boy is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (hardbound $33.00, eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7255-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-christmas-ghost-boy/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-christmas-ghost-boy-pb/
