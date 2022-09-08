Collierville, TN Author Publishes Poetry
September 08, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPoems to Ponder, a new book by William Stafford Sessoms, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this insightful collection of poetry, William Stafford Sessoms uses prose to convey messages of hope to anyone struggling with hate, envy, and unhappiness. His uplifting words provides those struggling with a sense of relief and a new, bright outlook on life.
About the Author
William Stafford Sessoms was born on a farm in North Carolina and went on to work for the J.C. Penney company for thirty-five years. He began his writing career behind closed doors thirty-five years ago. Sessoms now lives in a retirement community with other like-minded retirees. In his spare time, he enjoys playing bridge with friends, traveling, and spending time with his two daughters, three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Sessoms has previously published four other works.
Poems to Ponder is a 98-page hardcover with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7379-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/poems-to-ponder-by-william-stafford-sessoms/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/poems-to-ponder/
