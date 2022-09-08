Spring, TX Author Publishes Memoir
September 08, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMemoir of a Retired Teacher, a new book by Praxedes Solina Victoriano, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Teacher Praxedes Solina Victoriano wrote Memoir of a Retired Teacher to reach the attention of parents, school administrators, and government authorities about the problems prevailing in US classrooms. Praxedes hopes that if the above-mentioned sectors work together, teachers will be able to teach more effectively, resulting in a higher quality of education, especially in the public secondary schools. The main purpose of writing this book is to help teachers maximize the learning process in their classrooms.
About the Author
PRAXEDES SOLINA VICTORIANO is an immigrant who came in 1993 to teach secondary mathematics in Texas. She was one of the first group of Filipino teachers who migrated due to the acute shortage of teachers in the USA at the time. She had 28 years of teaching both in secondary public schools and in prominent Manila universities. Praxedes became a US citizen through the USCIS program known as the NATIONAL INTEREST WAIVER, a program granted to foreign workers with highest degree and exceptional ability. Praxedes earned this prestigious award based on her performance as a new teacher of Port Arthur Independent School, Texas in 1995. In the Philippines, Praxedes was an author of mathematics textbooks both for high school and college students.
Praxedes is married to Pio Victoriano Jr.
Memoir of a Retired Teacher is a 160-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88527-929-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/memoir-of-a-retired-teacher/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/memoir-of-a-retired-teacher/
