Chicago, IL Author Publishes Graphic Novel
September 08, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAFRICAN Ways of Life: KING KABKA and his PEOPLE A Picture Story, a new book by Horace J. Taylor, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This graphic novel is about a king, his people and the lives they live in their secluded village in Africa. There are other people, culture, and ways of life and they all live together as the joys and difficulties of living in a jungle environment evolves around them.
Wild animals, rituals, villages with huts, and a very long African history is treated…In African there is Culture, there is life.
About the Author
Horace J. Taylor, graphic designer, illustrator, was born in Chicago, IL. He is a graduate of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. He was Art director for the Chicago Defender newspaper, several monthly magazines, and a Compose and Layout Artist for the Chicago Tribune newspaper. Horace has a passion for Black History, Africa, Wild Animals, Nature, and Life in general.
Following a strong urge to illustrate and write about Africa, he created this book…
AFRICAN Ways of Life is a 96-page paperback with a retail price of $36.00 (eBook $31.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7006-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/african-ways-of-life/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/african-ways-of-life/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us