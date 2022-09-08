Levering, MI Author Publishes Children's Book
September 08, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Adventures of Midnight, Moonlight and Twilight, a new book by GP Shannon, LtCol USAF, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Adventures of Midnight, Moonlight and Twilight is about the rescue of three ewe lambs at the start of the birthing season in 2021. The mothers abandoned their lambs for one reason or another. This book details their rescue and development into mature sheep with their own unique personalities. The author, GP Shannon, LtCol USAF, hopes readers take away from the story an ability to overcome adversarial conditions and still find happiness and success in whatever endeavors they pursue.
About the Author
GP Shannon, LtCol USAF serves on the Board of Review in Carp Lake Township in Northern Michigan. He owns a farm and concentrates on the raising of Icelandic and Katahdin sheep and Nubian goats. He is also an artist specializing in oil and acrylic paintings - both portraits and wildlife/nature scenes. He has three children, the youngest of which lives in Austin, Texas and is employed there as a high school art teacher. She has blessed him with fraternal twin 5-year-old grandchildren. He is a retired USAF Lt Colonel who also was a guidance counselor in the Alanson, Michigan school district. While there, he served as the high school guidance counselor and also as athletic director. In addition, he taught French and middle school math. He believes that one is never too old to try something new or take on a challenging project.
The Adventures of Midnight, Moonlight and Twilight is a 40-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7099-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-adventures-of-midnight-moonlight-and-twilight/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-adventures-of-midnight-moonlight-and-twilight/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us