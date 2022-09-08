Russellville, AL Author Publishes Novel
September 08, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDesiree Part II: Desiree Is Going Home, a new book by Sherry Myrick, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Desiree Browne Quinn has settled down in the life she has made with her husband, Doctor Jock Quinn. They share their home with five children. The Browne tobacco plantation has been under changes. Desiree is going home to assist her father and brothers for the family business.
The events of change are interrupted by the visits of Brock Porter's mother. Even after his death, Brock Porter is still bringing threats to Desiree and her family. This novel will keep a reader interested of the days of retaliation from the Browne family against Brock Porter's threats.
About the Author
Sherry Myrick was born and raised in Russellville, Alabama. She finished high school with a GED. She attended college English classes with her oldest son, Jamie Myrick, sharing books. Recently, her love for writing became more than just a hobby, as Sherry began writing novels with her son, Jonathan Myrick. Desiree series was inspired from the song written by Sherry and her child, Jess Myrick.
Desiree Part II: Desiree Is Going Home is an 84-page hardcover with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63937-553-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/desiree-part-ii-desiree-is-going-home/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/desiree-part-ii-desiree-is-going-home/
