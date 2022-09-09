Duluth, MN Authors Publish Book on The End of Times
September 09, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsEscape from Apocalyptic Chaos (Vol. 2), a new book by Bertha Dudde "Presented by Brian & Dana Burmachuk", has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book is about the story of humanity in two volumes. This is the second volume. This information has never been published before. This message prepares readers for the end of times. This message is directly from God. The writers hope readers find enlightenment and strength to live through the chaos.
Escape from Apocalyptic Chaos (Vol. 2) is a 290-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7253-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/escape-from-apocalyptic-chaos-vol-2/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/escape-from-apocalyptic-chaos-vol-2/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
