Columbus, Ohio Author Publishes Book About Being True to Yourself
September 09, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHard to Move On, a new book by Minister Valerie Evans, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Hard to Move On is about the author's family. Two girls grow up being the best of friends, and along the way they meet another friend and share the different experiences they have in life. They learn that one minute you can be living on the top of the world, and within the blink of an eye, everything can come crashing down around you, lies always have a way of coming out and can hurt others, also you can hurt someone by thinking they have lied to you, and when you find out they were telling you the truth, it is too late. Remember that love can bring people together and turn their whole life around. Always be true to yourself and most of all be true to God.
About the Author
Valerie Evans is a minister at St. James Christian Center Church. She is married to Elder Bennie Evans, and they have seven children, several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Evans was born in St. Louis, Missouri but raised in Chicago, Illinois. She and her husband now live in Columbus, Ohio. Other than her family, she has one more love of her life, and that is her dog, Chance. Evans would like to thank everyone who worked with her as she wrote this book.
Hard to Move On is a 106-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1258-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/hard-to-move-on/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/hard-to-move-on/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us