Winder, GA Author Publishes Children's Book
September 09, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBe Yourself, a new book by Natalie Kinard, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After being homeschool all her life, Samantha and her family move from the country to the big city, and Samantha is enrolled into public school for the first time. As her nerves grow about her first day, will Samantha's fears come true, or will new friends start to come her way?
A story for kids of all ages, Be Yourself is a lesson in learning to love yourself no matter what others say, and finding the beauty in what makes each person unique.
About the Author
Much like Samantha, Natalie Kinard was a country girl who moved to the big city. As an adult, Kindard now has four children of her own and teaches them how to love themselves and be proud of who they are. As a teacher for a few years, she also taught this valuable lesson to her students, many of them fearing they were not "normal" enough. But Kinard took the time to sit and discuss with each student of the beauty in their differences.
Be Yourself is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7425-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/be-yourself/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/be-yourself/
