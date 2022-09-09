Stratham, NH Author Publishes Adventure Novel
September 09, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFurst and Mayne: Book 1, a new book by eM Douglas Wade, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Boer War-tormented, retired British Army sergeant and story's chronicler, Abaddon Mayne, aids the relentless American detective, Siderus Furst, troubled by physical impairment and grieved by personal loss, in a race against time chasing desperate murdering fiends bent on capital crime in Victorian England. The two must stop the phantom maniac and his henchman before they can sell the stolen plans for weapons of unimaginable killing power to unwitting arms manufacturers. Will the patriotic duo prevail and save the world? Will justice and fair play win the day, or will the call for revenge consume the determined pursuers?
About the Author
Although born and raised in the Midwest, the author has spent the best part of his adult life living and working in New England. A U.S. Army veteran, he served in West Berlin in the 1960s. He lives in historic Stratham, New Hampshire, with his wife, Barbara.
He has written poetry, a prize-winning creative-nonfiction story, and a prize-winning short story, but his passion has always been writing longer historical fiction. Wade received his Master of Arts degree in English and Creative Writing with a Fiction concentration from Southern New Hampshire University. Even though Wade has written two other novellas, Furst and Mayne: Book I — The Case of the Phantom Scarface Killer, a Victorian crime-mystery-adventure work of fiction, is the first of its genre he has published.
Furst and Mayne: Book 1 is a 118-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4078-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/furst-and-mayne/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/furst-and-mayne-book-1/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us