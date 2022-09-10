Las Vegas, NV Author Publishes Children's Book
September 10, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhere Did Ellie Go?, a new book by Jennifer Carlton, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Meet Ellie the elephant. She loves meeting new people and making new friends. Ellie is always up for an adventure, and she wants you to come along! Where will Ellie go today? Let's go find out!
About the Author
Jennifer Carlton is a devoted mother to her four children and grandmother to one grandson. Her family is the biggest inspiration for her writing. Carlton resides with her husband in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Where Did Ellie Go? is a 30-page hardbound with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4102-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/where-did-ellie-go/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/where-did-ellie-go/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us