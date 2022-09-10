Mentone, AL Author Publishes Poetry
September 10, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLife Has Just Caught Up With Me: A Collection of Poetry, a new book by Dee Dee Cooper, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Life Has Just Caught Up With Me: A Collection of Poetry can touch the hearts and minds of the reader, with time for thought and reflection. Dee Dee Cooper's poetry reflects personal interests and life happenings as well as that of others around her; emotions of love, life, family, friendship, sympathy, and empathy are found in these words. Listen carefully and the words will speak to you.
About the Author
Dee Dee Cooper is a wife, mom, Mimi, and an in-home caregiver. She is a cohost for a singer/songwriter event in Mentone. She enjoys music, reading, fishing, and spending time with family and friends.
Dee Dee is mother to four grown children and Mimi to six dear grandchildren. Happily married, she loves life and all of its daily adventures. Dee Dee is also a previous creative writing student at USM (University of Southern Maine); currently she has over 5,000 written poems, numerous memoirs, and novels that are "work in progress" at this time.
Life Has Just Caught Up With Me: A Collection of Poetry is a 200-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7045-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/life-has-just-caught-up-with-me/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/life-has-just-caught-up-with-me/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us