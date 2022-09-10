Kenmore, NY Author Publishes Fiction Novel
September 10, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News2033, a new book by Roger Bron Fik, has been released by RoseDog Books.
In the shadow of the Presidential Election of 2016 the author of "2033" was reminded of the recently tossed around "fact" that empires allegedly last only around 250 years. A disconcerting fact arose - America was about 230 years of age! Was time almost up?
Panter Colobasi, flawed hero of the effort to save the USA, wages a struggle against the forces of yet another secession - complicated by the duplicity he encounters at every turn. Good suffers while evil thrives. Our hero, amidst the treachery and violence around him, finds time to love and although the start was bumpy, Chloe detects in him a rough nobility and allows him in her life. But their love cannot survive in a loveless world and Panter's last words serve as a measure of his dismay.
About the Author
Roger Bron Fik is a graduate of State University of New York at Buffalo, NY with degrees in Mathematics and Philosophy. Despite constant scribbling poems and short stories during and after his academic career the author rationalized rejection by avoiding it. No submission. No rejection. So it is peculiarly ironic that the author's very first submission of any kind should pass muster. Or, as seems more correct, "Pure dumb luck!"
2033 is a 402-page paperback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88527-943-7. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/2033/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/2033/
