Masuger Massage Gun with Customizable Amplitude Hits Kickstarter
September 13, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsMasuger has announced the launch of its Kickstarter campaign for a smart massage gun. The gun features step-less speed adjustment, amplitude, and stall force, allowing users to target specific muscle groups. With over 20 years of experience in massage therapy, the team at Masuger is excited to bring this innovative product to market.
The team at Masuger believes that everyone deserves the best possible care for their muscles. That's why they've created a device that offers countless ways to combine and customize to create a truly personalized recharge routine. With Masuger, users can target muscles more accurately and deeply than ever before.
Most massage guns on the market today have just a few fixed levels of speed adjustment, not nearly enough nuance for treating all of the body's complex muscles. However, when regular massage is combined with other forms of exercise and stretching, it creates a powerful foundation for good health. Muscles will be stronger, more flexible, and better able to do their job. For example, if a massage gun is regularly used on the legs, users will notice an increase in circulation and range of motion. In addition, muscles will be less likely to cramp up after a hard workout.
Muscles are the foundation of health and well-being. They are responsible for everything from movement to posture to protecting internal organs. When they're healthy, people feel strong and energized. But when they're not taken care of, they can lead to pain and discomfort. Massage has been shown to have a number of benefits, including reducing stress levels, improving circulation, and helping the body detoxify.
The Masuger is a new and innovative massager that offers breakthrough step-less adjustment, allowing users to quickly and easily customize the speed and pressure to find the perfect level of tension relief. The Masuger is perfect for relieving muscle pain, soreness, and stiffness and can be used anytime and any place, making it a convenient and affordable alternative to expensive private therapists. The Masuger's unique design makes it easy to use, and its small size means it can be easily transported anywhere.
The innovative massager offers deeper muscle relief than other massagers on the market. Thanks to its adjustable stroke length, users can control the amplitude of pressure to create a deep tissue experience. With a maximum stroke length of 15 mm, Masuger allows users to reach depths that are not possible with other massagers. The advanced adjustability makes it easy to find the perfect setting, and the comfortable grip makes it easy to use for long periods of time.
Masuger has two screens. One is on the side, and one is on the back. The side screen shows how fast the device are going. The back one has buttons to turn it on and off and also shows which head it is using for massage. Masuger will automatically set the massage speed to what it was last time. It also has a 2000 mAh rechargeable Lithium-ion battery that lasts up to 2 hours before needing to be charged again.
Masuger's unique design provides an optional cushion to its exceptional percussive force, allowing for movement over multiple areas of the body without feeling too intense. In technical terms, Masuger's heads offer step-less changing force from 5kgf to 20kgf. In layman's terms, that means a safe, effective and more comfortable massage. By targeting trigger points and protecting bony areas like knees, spine and elbows, users can get a professional-level massage at home.
For more information or to back the Kickstarter campaign, visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/masuger/masuger-redefine-massage-gun-with-infinite-speed-gears/description.
Iori Liu
Masuger
pr@masuger.com
Contact Information
Iori liu
Masuger
+8613723499254
Contact Us
Iori liu
Masuger
+8613723499254
Contact Us