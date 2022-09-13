Reading, MA Author Publishes Adventure Novel
September 13, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAMETHYST, a new book by Joseph Young, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
AMETHYST is a sailor's tale about living aboard a 23' sailboat for twelve years alone along the East Coast of the United States via the Inter-Coastal Waterway. It's an itinerary of summering in Massachusetts and wintering in Florida. Read this journey about Joseph Young's experience of sailing more than forty thousand miles.
About the Author
Joseph Young was employed as a draftsman and a designer and he's an artist now. He's been painting oil on canvas since 1984. He traveled all over Europe on a motorcycle in 1971, and currently he's single and lives mostly alone.
AMETHYST is a 486-page hardbound with a retail price of $156.00 (eBook $151.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4236-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/amethyst/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/amethyst/
Contact Information
Dorrance Publishing
