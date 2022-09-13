Homestead, FL Author Publishes Novel
September 13, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Rebellious Twelve: Road of Tomorrow, a new book by BLIKSPHERICAL THE OUTWORLDER, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Explore the theme of philosophy in this epic tale of The Rebellious Twelve, which were made up of The Twelve regions of Blikspherical. The greatest skilled fighters of warriors. Some with total honor and some who would survive at any cost.
From the Author:
"After running into deep profound moments in my life that paved my way of living through a deep search of spiritual warfare and direction. I used myself as a study knowing that no one could know me better than I know myself. The secrets that I held within only I could tell myself and those are the things that led me to release this great novel. I hope that the readers take away from my words a way to fight their own battles within."
The Rebellious Twelve: Road of Tomorrow is a 696-page paperback with a retail price of $36.00 (eBook $31.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2512-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-rebellious-twelve/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-rebellious-twelve-road-of-tomorrow/
