Chandler, AZ Author Publishes Christian Fiction
September 13, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Beginning, a new book by J F. Watkins, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Jassmyine (Jesus Christ's twin sister) roams earth with the mission to ultimately bring humanity and salvation to a world full of sin. In effort to complete her fathers wishes and what her brother started Jassmyine must make the ultimate choice between humanity or her true love Michael (right hand of God). Will she fall from grace or will man kind fall once and for all?
About the Author
J F. Watkins has been motivated and fueled by her faith in Christianity. After achieving a Bachelor's in theology, being a successful business owner in a male dominated world and being dedicated wife and mother of four, she is now following her life long passion for writing and composing.
The Beginning is a 162-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7299-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-beginning-by-j-f-watkins/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-beginning/
