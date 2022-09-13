Hephzibah, GA Author Publishes Women's Health Book
September 13, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Positive Effects of a Health Care Manager in Women's Health, a new book by Dr. Patrice D. Broderick, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A deep-dive into the state of women's health, Dr. Patrice D. Broderick's dissertation focuses on the lack of improvement or change in the top 10 medical conditions that cause or will eventually cause the death of women.
While it is true that there have been improvements in women's health over the years, there is still a long way to go. With facts supported by CDC reports, Broderick sheds light on the "silencing the self" phenomenon that plagues women worldwide and examines the benefit of having women in positions of power where decisions are made concerning healthcare.
Discover how a team of medical professionals that include healthcare managers could help develop a system that will clarify and focus individual women and healthcare professionals to develop new perimeter guidelines to change and improve women's health.
About the Author
Dr. Patrice D. Broderick is a retired military service member and a disabled veteran. As a devout Christian, she was able to complete 22 years of active duty and nine years of reserve duty before moving into the next stage of her life.
Before her retirement from military service, she was a patient administrator, a title under which she had the opportunity to help soldiers during and after their return from war. She interacted regularly with doctors, nurse practitioners, and nurses who were involved in the patients' care and was able to help express patient concerns, including mental and physical health, leading to a better quality of life for her patients.
She has degrees that include an Associate in both Business and Medical Billing and Coding, a dual Bachelors in Business and Electronic Medical Records, a Masters in Healthcare Leadership and Management, and a Doctorate in Leadership and Management with a concentration in Healthcare Leadership.
Once retired, Broderick developed a business from her love of crafts, D&D Hand Made Crafts, which resulted in the development of two other businesses, Darling Darlene's Garments and Patrice's Modern Quilts. She gets great satisfaction from a finished project and considers it great therapy. Moving forward, she aims to offer crafting classes to give people a healthy outlet to face the challenges of life.
Broderick is married with four adult children, eight grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. She loves her family and is happy to be an active visible parent and grandparent.
The Positive Effects of a Health Care Manager in Women's Health is a 110-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7220-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-positive-effects-of-a-health-care-manager-in-womens-health/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-positive-effects-of-a-health-care-manager-in-womens-health/
