Rosenhayn, NJ Author Publishes Poetry Collection
September 13, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Struggle to Find True Love, a new book by Holly Flame Maxey, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Holly Flame Maxey was born in October of 1976; therefore, she is a Libra. She has dedicated her whole entire life to the pursuit of Justice, Truth, Love, and Trust. The most elusive of these is love and trust.
Maxey was born a poet and a dreamer. She feels life energy all around her. She wants the world to know that everyone and everything is connected by the same life energy. If people knew this, the world would be a better place to live and raise our children in. It really does take a village to raise a child. To her, that statement means that diversity is what drives life. If a child is raised by just their family, their viewpoint of the world would be drastically smaller than if they were raised by a variety of people with many different viewpoints in life. Our children do not belong to us. They belong to tomorrow.
The Struggle to Find True Love is Maxey's journey to find truth in love. This book is her journey to share her inside world. She struggles to obtain her one true love. She prays that this book will open up the possibility that she will find herself with him for all the days of their lives.
The Struggle to Find True Love is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63937-564-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-struggle-to-find-true-love/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-struggle-to-find-true-love/
