Gastroenterology Health Partners Louisville Announces Move To New Watterson Towers Location at 1941 Bishop Lane in October 2022
September 15, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Health NewsGastroenterology Health Partners, powered by One GI, has opened its doors to expansion. Once located in a suite within the medical arts building on Eastern Parkway in Louisville, GHP has decided to relocate its Central-Louisville base of operations where, beginning Monday, October 10th, 2022, patients will be able to enjoy a spacious expansion on the 2nd floor of Watterson Towers, 1941 Bishop Lane, Louisville, KY 40218, located directly off the Watterson Expressway at Newburg Road.
This new location will be optimally accessible – complete with ample handicap parking space, as well as regular parking, and an easily-accessed elevator to reach the 2nd floor. The staff at GHP aim to be as central as possible and easily found by both new and existing patients from all areas of Louisville. In the newly renovated office space, Gastro Health Partners hopes to meet the capacity requirements of its growing clientele comfortably, with unique treatment options for all patients' needs.
In order to meet these goals, GHP is happy to announce that its newest location will feature an on-site research center, phlebotomy lab, and infusion center – made to host 4 brand-new infusion chairs. These new additions will be equipped with heat and massage functions, quoted for "maximum comfort" and optimal patient experience.
Ultimately, GHP says that the goal "was to modernize and optimize their footprint in the business." By expanding its range of services and the space available to deliver patient care, they hope that this new move will sufficiently and effectively increase patient satisfaction and boost the office visit experience.
About GHP:
As a passionate 'supergroup' of highly-qualified and subspecialty-trained gastrointestinal physicians and clinicians, Gastro Health Partners seeks to provide a sweeping compilation of services for every aspect of digestive health. Powered by One GI, a management services organization (MSO) devoted to gastroenterology, the physicians at GHP have access to leading information, peer research, and tools for success when it comes to gastroenterology. Besides being a part of One GI, GHP places a high value on collaboration and partnership with regional procedure centers, hospitals, and primary care clinicians so that patients know the care they receive is unmatched in the region.
GHP delivers comprehensive treatment for all disorders and conditions of the digestive system, and devotes a great deal of manpower and research into refining and advancing solutions, as well. Each clinic offers a full spectrum of gastroenterology treatments to their patients – from in-house GI-specialized pathologists and outpatient infusion and research centers to, now, outpatient health and wellness programs. Each service offered has a foundation in expert specialization, evaluation, and treatment from its on-site physicians – all GI fellowship-trained and advanced practice providers.
Contact:
If you or a loved one are experiencing a digestive system issue, GHP may have a solution. Contact your nearest Gastroenterology Health Partners location by calling the number for your desired location below. Instructions to prepare for your appointment can be found on the Patients' Page of the GHP website.
SOUTHERN INDIANA
2630 Grant Line Road
New Albany, IN 47150
812-945-0145
CENTRAL LOUISVILLE
NEW IN OCTOBER 2022: 1941 Bishop Lane Suite 200
Louisville, KY 40218
502-452-9567
LEXINGTON
3225 Summit Square Place, Suite 100
Lexington, KY 40509
859-266-7999
NORTHEAST LOUISVILLE
2401 Terra Crossing Boulevard, Suite 410
Louisville, KY 40245
502-888-1988
