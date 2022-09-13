Chisago City, MN Author Publishes Suspense Novella
September 13, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Colvers Report, a new book by Stephen L. Wynn, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Following the double murder of John and Harriet Colver, Ryan Carter of the U.S. Marshal's office is assigned the task of going over the details and evidence of this case. With no witnesses and other inconsistencies in the case, Howard Mitchel, the man accused of the murders, is believed to have been wrongly accused and wrongfully executed. Ryan Carter must prove that Howard Mitchel was innocent and find out the ugly truth behind this double murder.
About the Author
Stephen L. Wynn is happily retired. He enjoys volunteering in his community and working in his vegetable garden.
The Colvers Report is a 88-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (hardbound $26.00, eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7262-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-colvers-report/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-colvers-report/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us