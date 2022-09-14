New Castle, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
September 14, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Adventures of Babyman and Chop-Chop: Volume I, a new book by William Bowden, has been released by RoseDog Books.
William Bowden was inspired by his son pretending to be a superhero when he was three years of age. This book is written based on the author's son. He wrote the book to be an inspiration to other children and to encourage them to do the right thing by staying positive no matter their neighborhood, household, or any other situation they encounter. He wants children to know that there is hope and good in this world regardless of how it may seem.
About the Author
William Bowden is a mental health aide in New Castle, Pennsylvania. He has been working with children for many years. Born in Charlotte, North Carolina, Bowden has always been a fan of God and writes about Him, life, and love. He received his inspiration for writing from several great and famous authors.
Bowden also writes action, drama, suspense, science fiction stories, and screenplays. He will continue to write and produce his own material. His son is the superhero in the book and is also his superhero in life.
The Adventures of Babyman and Chop-Chop: Volume I is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-4809-6608-6. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-adventures-of-babyman-and-chop-chop/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-adventures-of-babyman-and-chop-chop-volume-i/
