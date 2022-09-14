Merry Hill, NC Author Publishes Children's Educational Coloring Book
September 14, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOllie Fox Builds a Robot, a new book by William E. Turner Jr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ollie Fox Builds a Robot is designed to give young children a jump start to the world of STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math).
About the Author
William E. Turner Jr. has been a technology and STEM educator for over 20 years. He is interested in mentoring young children to help them succeed in life.
Ollie Fox Builds a Robot is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7251-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/olli-fox-builds-a-robot/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/olli-fox-builds-a-robot/
Contact Information
Contact Us
