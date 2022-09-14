El Dorado Hills, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
September 14, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThere's Tur-Bul-Lance Up There, a new book by Frank Swaringen, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Following the adventure of Jeremiah, we see a normal boy with a talent for drawing. While on an airplane, Jeremiah experiences turbulence, which takes him on the ride of his life. With his parents sleeping, Jeremiah is contacted by three strange creatures, the Cloud Kids! The Cloud Kids teach Jeremiah different lessons of friendship, self-esteem, and appreciating each person's own special gift.
About the Author
Frank Swaringen is a retired sergeant from San Jose Police Department in California. Before going into law enforcement, he worked as an actor and occasional stuntman. Swaringen has always had a passion for live theatre and continues to perform. While being a police officer, he also produced numerous professional training videos and public service announcements.
There's Tur-Bul-Lance Up There is a 40-page hardbound with a retail price of $35.00 (eBook $30.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4110-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/theres-tur-bul-lance-up-there/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/theres-tur-bul-lance-up-there/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us