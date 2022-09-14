Jeanerette, LA Author Publishes Novel
September 14, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRuthless: Never Judge a Book by its Cover, a new book by Joseph Lee Sam III, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The streets of North Louisiana take a full turn when a down-south moneymaker get a hold of the game and invites his crew to take over the streets. But Lady V and her Dope Bitches are out for blood. An all-out drug war begins.
About the Author
Joseph Lee Sam III loves to provide for those who are not able to provide for themselves. He loves to sing and dance and write and has an interest in doing what he can to make his community better. Sam is the father to four beautiful children and feels fortunate to have loving parents and siblings in his life.
Ruthless: Never Judge a Book by its Cover is a 198-page hardcover with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1303-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/ruthless/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/ruthless/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us