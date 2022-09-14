Las Vegas, NV Author Publishes Children's Book
September 14, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTommy's First Day, a new book by Shawntee Lyons, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
It's Tommy's first day of school, and he's scared. What if the kids don't like him? What if they laugh at him? Tommy's First Day explores the fear that children experience as they start school and encourages them to be themselves despite their fear. Through his first experiences at school, Tommy learns that if you are unafraid to be yourself, people will like you.
About the Author
Shawntee Lyons is the mother of three girls. She loves to read, write, and spend time with her daughters. She married her middle school sweetheart and has pretty much always lived in Colorado. Once a soccer player, Lyons now just watches when she can. With a passion for inspiring children and watching as they learn new things, she plans to become an elementary school teacher.
Tommy's First Day is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0110-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/tommys-first-day/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/tommys-first-day/
