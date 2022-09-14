Los Altos Hills, CA Author Publishes Historical Fiction
September 14, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGrunwald: A Novel of the Baltic Crusade, a new book by Susan Altstatt, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Shortly before marrying her husband, John, the author and he were allowed to go through the two Victorian houses belonging to John's recently passed Polish grandmother and take what they wanted. In a paper bag, in the basement of a house of treasures, the author discovered, "the most beautiful book I have ever seen." It was all in Polish, which neither John nor his mother could read. The author could tell it was the 500th anniversary of Grunwald, "but what and where was that?" So, she took to the Stanford Library and taught herself about the conversion of the last pagan people in Europe and the Baltic Crusades, a magnificent, glorious, alternate history. And now, years later, she's written a book about it.
About the Author
Susan Altstatt has a BA in theater arts from Stanford, Magna cum Laude and Phi Beta Kappa. She is a Woodrow Wilson Fellow, with a MA in Drama from UCLA, where she won a Samuel Goldwyn award for playwriting. Since then, she has placed in the top five of the Amazon Breakthrough Novel Award. (ABNA) Susan lives in Silicon Valley with her engineer husband, John. Together they have three daughters, one a professor of early music, one a professor of art, and one a marine biologist.
Grunwald: A Novel of the Baltic Crusade is a 506-page paperback with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7025-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/grunwald/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/grunwald/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us