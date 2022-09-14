Sarasota, FL Author Publishes Memoir
September 14, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMoon Over Fausto's, a new book by an Anonymous Boomer and His Lady, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Moon Over Fausto's compiles the romantic recollections of an unnamed boomer, culminating in a collection that stands as a testament to a true and undistracted love that has endured the test of time even after his wife's passing. Each tale is colored with the character of the solecisms, neologisms, and cliches specific to the boomer. In the end, Moon Over Fausto's documents the thought processes and character of a member of the generation once coined "flower children" and presents the earnestness, contradictions, flaws, humor, and coyness that inhabit members of that generation. Readers will walk away understanding that each one of us contains multitudes.
Moon Over Fausto's is a 292-page hardbound with a retail price of $77.00 (eBook $72.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4275-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/moon-over-faustos/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/moon-over-faustos/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us