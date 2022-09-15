Flossmoor, IL Pastor & Author Publishes Spiritual Guide
September 15, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBALLING: LIFE ON THE GOD LEVEL, a new book by Pastor Adrian D. Clayton, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
BALLING: LIFE ON THE GOD LEVEL is an in depth journey into the attributes needed to start living your best life now. Pastor Adrian, provides practical yet effective instructions on how ordinary people can reach Baller Status. Although replete with biblical principles the concepts presented can be understood and applied by anyone who is ready to move from being ordinary to living the extraordinary life that God has purposed.
About the Author
Pastor Adrian D. Clayton is a husband, father, and the spiritual leader of one of the fastest growing churches in Chicago. He is also a life coach with a passion for seeing people reach their full potential. Outside of his ministry work, Pastor Adrian holds a Bachelors of Science in Finance Degree and a Certified Records Management designation from the Institute of Certified Records Managers.
Author's official book signing will be at the Venue "Suite 119" at 1802 W. Lake in Chicago. Saturday Oct 8th, 2022, from 1 pm to 5 pm.
BALLING: LIFE ON THE GOD LEVEL is a 46-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (hardcover $24.00, eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7282-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/b-a-l-l-i-n-g/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/b-a-l-l-i-n-g-life-on-the-god-level-pb/
