El Cajon, CA Author Publishes Short Story Collection
September 15, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDaydreamer, a new book by Pete, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Daydreamer is something of a mélange of forms (journal, short stories…), mostly autobiographical fiction set in the second half of the 20th century. It also looks at forms/writing in general, including Daydreams.
Daydreamer is a 304-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7272-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/daydreamer/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/daydreamer/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us