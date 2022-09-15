Fort Worth, TX Author Publishes History Book
September 15, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAbraham Lincoln and Us, a new book by Frederick Chappell, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Most people know that Abraham Lincoln was born in Kentucky, moved to Illinois, lived in a log cabin, was known for being honest, wore a stove hat and a long coat, wrote the Gettysburg address, and helped win the war between the states but… did you know the 16th president of the United States did more than just that? He did a number of great things for this country that continues to thrive with us today.
So, this book focuses on 10 interesting facts about the 16th president of the United States and his contributions that still resonate with us today!
About the Author
Frederick Chappell is a military veteran, a current student at a local Texas University, and a pastor at Christ to the Nations in Navasota, Texas. In his personal life, Frederick Chappell is also an avid reader, especially of presidential history. He will be receiving his bachelor's degree in Fall of 2022. Abraham Lincoln and Us is a product of two important loves in his life (outside of Jesus and his wife); drawing and history.
Abraham Lincoln and Us is a 48-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63937-565-3. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/abraham-lincoln-and-us/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/abraham-lincoln-and-us/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us