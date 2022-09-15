Berkeley, CA Author Publishes Travel Memoir
September 15, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSicily: Ancient Gods and Modern Light, a new book by Neena Chauhan, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Sicily: Ancient Gods and Modern Light contains reflections, stories, and poems from Neena Chauhan's first visit to Sicily. Chauhan deftly describes the exciting Sicilian night life and the mystery of the Greek temples. The friendly air and ancient history are explained with wit and humor whether it be an impromptu street festival or the warm waters of the Mediterranean. The reader is invited to enjoy this relaxing escape while lounging at the pool or during a vacation.
About the Author
Neena Chauhan lives in the Bay Area in California and enjoys hiking, visiting Carmel by the Sea, and collecting maps from around the world. She writes poems and stories that explore her emotional metamorphosis and the beautiful places she's visited.
Sicily: Ancient Gods and Modern Light is a 40-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88604-617-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/sicily/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/sicily-ancient-gods-and-modern-light/
