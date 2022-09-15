Dunnellon, FL Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
September 15, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Jackal, a new book by Maria Anderson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In a time of very little tolerance, a young boy is born who seems strange to those around him. He grows up in an atmosphere of whispers, snide remarks, and rumors about his sinister nature, but he marches forward and one day meets his true love. They marry and start their family.
Then tragedy strikes, and The Jackal fully embraces all his neighbors' dire predictions of his evil heart and wreaks havoc on the village that has shunned him. He isolates his young family and steps onto a path of seeking more power at any price, maybe the cost of his family, a family whose love may yet redeem him-if there's time. Follow this family through joy, heartbreak, destruction, and rebirth.
About the Author
Maria Anderson is the mother of four children. She is supported by her family when it comes to her writing and in anything she does. Writing has always been a passion of Anderson's since she was younger. She is so happy her dream is coming true.
The Jackal is a 304-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-4809-9273-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-jackal/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-jackal/
