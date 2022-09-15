Davis, CA Author Publishes Book on Home Schooling
September 15, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHome Schooling: During COVID-19 and Beyond, a new book by Deborah Nicholas Poulos, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book is for parents who – either by choice or necessity – become the teachers of their children.
Advance Praise for Home Schooling: During COVID-19 and Beyond:
"Homeschooling has been a challenge for parents and grandparents who have worked so well to keep their children engaged in learning this pandemic year. Debbie speaks to respect and humor in this second book, which are so important for kids and parent/teachers. This book will be a good organizational tool for future homeschoolers and can be adapted to all teaching levels."
- Carole Plack, retired Administrator, Yolo County Office of Education; parent from Debbie Poulos' 6th grade class, and grandparent
Home Schooling: During COVID-19 and Beyond is a treasure trove of information parents (and grandparents!) can use to achieve the same success with their children. She has pulled from her first book, The Conscious Teacher, written primarily for teachers, what she thinks will be of the most help to parents. She has added some new information as well. The book's sections on behavior standards and working with gifted students are especially helpful as a parent and now as I work with my grandkids as they school at home. The advice on how to teach the various subjects of reading, writing, math, social studies and computer skills is invaluable. I have greater confidence to help the kids learn at home, regardless of whether they are primarily learning remotely or in a classroom; this book gives you the tools to enrich their learning." - Sue Woods, Mediator/Facilitator; Consensus and Collaboration Program, CSUS; BA (1975) Social Welfare, San Diego State University
Home Schooling: During COVID-19 and Beyond is a 172-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7145-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/home-schooling/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/home-schooling-during-covid-19-and-beyond/
