Carthage, NC Author Publishes Spiritual Call-to-Action
September 16, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJoy Comes in the Mourning, a new book by Nancy Schoelkopf Libertini, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Joy Comes in the Mourning offers an examination of the current state of democracy and the Church. In chaotic times such as these, as a worldwide pandemic, forest fires, police brutality, and political unrest threaten our sense of security and national identity, we can find truth in the Bible, the Constitution, and in the foundational tenets of the Christian faith that seek to bring wholeness to the human spirit. This book calls for us to rise above our prejudices, biases, selfishness, and division so that we can help heal the world with an abundance of God's grace, mercy, and love.
About the Author
Nancy Schoelkopf Libertini was born in Baltimore, Maryland. She and her husband, Ken, now reside in Carthage, North Carolina.
Joy Comes in the Mourning is a 146-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7282-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/joy-comes-in-the-mourning/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/joy-comes-in-the-mourning/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us