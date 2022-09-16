Cedar Rapids, IA Author Publishes Self-Improvement Book
September 16, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFrom Detox to Dignity: How I Attained and Maintained Sobriety for More than 50 Years, a new book by LeRoy Bright, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
With his own personal experiences and insight, LeRoy Bright shares his successful and positive experience of being sober for over fifty years. Expressing how good it feels to be free from the shackles of addiction will help those battling addiction to stay on the right path and remain positive.
About the Author
LeRoy Bright is a member of the Southeast Church of Christ. He continues to help those battling addiction and shares his own experiences as inspiration.
From Detox to Dignity: How I Attained and Maintained Sobriety for More than 50 Years is a 52-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4156-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/from-detox-to-dignity/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/from-detox-to-dignity-how-i-attained-and-maintained-sobriety-for-more-than-50-years/
