Nelsonville, OH Author Publishes Mystery Book
September 16, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHaunting of Clifton Mansion, a new book by Scarlett Webb, has been released by RoseDog Books.
In Haunting of Clifton Mansion, a creepy house sits vacant on a hill for years. If you have a penchant for mysteries, this book is for you.
About the Author
Scarlett Webb has had a love for books all her life. She reads most anything she can get her hands on. Scarlett loves a good mystery, and she is especially a big fan of Stephen King and JoAnne Fluke.
Scarlett spends most of her days at home in the country with her dog and boyfriend. She likes spending time with her daughter and grandkids. She has three brothers and loves horses. This book was originally written as a story just for Scarlett's grandkids.
Haunting of Clifton Mansion is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88604-618-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/haunting-of-clifton-mansion/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/haunting-of-clifton-mansion/
