Dallas, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
September 16, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFour Best Friends Vacationing in New York City, a new book by Alice Pyburn, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Four best friends go on a vacation to New York City, and even though they all want to see, eat, and do different things, they learn to compromise so everyone can have the best trip ever!
About the Author
Alice Pyburn retired in 2017. She creates silk floral arrangements in addition to writing poetry and fiction for both children and adults. She has published two other children's books, Daughters, Fathers and Seashells and My Dog Klyde.
Four Best Friends Vacationing in New York City is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6853-7233-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/four-best-friends-vacationing-in-new-york-city/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/four-best-friends-vacationing-in-new-york-city/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us