Hidden Valley Lake, CA Author Publishes Historical Fiction Novel
September 16, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Temptations, Romances, and Patriotism of a Logger's Wife, a new book by Paul C. Sawyer, has been released by RoseDog Books.
With thirty-four years of experience in the wildland firefighting world, Paul C. Sawyer started the theme of this book based upon history, spanning the Great Depression to WWII, and now, the massive wildfires, not only in West, but now in the Northern and Midwestern Tier of States'. Wildland fire events killed our citizens' every year immediately after WWII, and deaths are more relevant today, prompted by long and severe droughts and atmospheric heat rising above all records, at least in the far west.
Sawyer integrates the fictitious names of the main players in his book with fictitious behavioral trends, most of whom are women who admittedly made a few poor decisions in life, no worse than did the men, undoubtedly because they thought they would be killed in that war. The so-called 'temptations of illicit romances' of married military men and women halfway around the world and away from each other for long periods at a time, coupled with deaths occurring all around them, the nurses also become heroes when they stand tall while facing the enemy as US Army Nurses in the Pacific War Zones of WWII.
About the Author
Paul C. Sawyer comes from a humble beginning in the nineteen fifties, when the author's father moved his family nearly every year to follow the logging locations where he hauled logs from the logging landings to the nearest sawmill. The author's family existed in the same manner as many itinerant families in California—they worked hard for a living.
When two mountain communities are destroyed by a massive wildfire in the Sierra Nevada mountains taking Sawyer family's rented house with it, the Sawyer family moves once more. Sawyer works as a wildland firefighter committing 34 years of his life in the service of protecting the citizens from the ravages of wildfires. Sawyer retires as a wildland firefighter but continues his life's work of protecting the citizens by teaching wildland firefighting for 14 years at a community college, including convincing the wildland fire service that women can become a wildland firefighter the same as they did by convincing women to become nurses to care for our wounded military men and women in WWII.
The Temptations, Romances, and Patriotism of a Logger's Wife is a 142-page paperback with a retail price of $39.00 (eBook $34.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88527-947-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-temptations-romances-and-patriotism-of-a-loggers-wife/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-temptations-romances-and-patriotism-of-a-loggers-wife/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us