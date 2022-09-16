Patterson, NY Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
Ninalangs: Tilly Wildcat, a new book by Sarah Luby, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ninalangs is an introduction to the society that once lived. Atlantis was the impossible by being a utopia that wasn't secretly a dystopia. The greed of conquers mixed in with the greed of people from present-day times caused this great land to sink.
In the present, Atlantis's magic begins to emerge in everyday citizens before the land itself re-surfaces. This book is setting the stage for the future, where the greed of humans will go to war against the Ninalangs, who want to live in peace.
About the Author
Sarah Luby is a cross-country long-distance runner; she runs indoor and outdoor track. She specialized in the 1500 and 3000, but now in college she is finding new events to race in.
Ninalangs: Tilly Wildcat is a 478-page paperback with a retail price of $29.00 (eBook $24.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7337-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/ninalangs/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/ninalangs-tilly-wildcat/
