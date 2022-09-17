Minneapolis, MN-Born/Current Resident of Sarasota, FL Author Publishes Novel
September 17, 2022 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News1000 Secrets, A Million Lies: Confessions of a Sex Addict, a new book by Leo Neet, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
1000 Secrets, A Million Lies: Confessions of a Sex Addict is about two Navy Seals who accidentally have sex one night after reconnecting, having been estranged for fifteen years. Their lives unravel as they try to hold their marriages together while realizing they may have some sex addiction issues. A young entrepreneur pilot as he climbs and descends. The length that someone is willing to go to, to get exactly what they want. The tender, big, soft hurts that can't be escaped while living inside a secret. This story is interesting, relevant, and unique because it deals with friendship, love, spirituality, God, and survival, all through the lens of sex addiction. The message (if there is one): Don't punk out and give in to hate. Fight for friendship, love, and God, and never, ever, ever give up!
About the Author
Leo Neet is a recipient of the MLK Drum Major for Volunteer Services award and enjoys working with any organization that is building homes for the homeless, especially homes with renewable energy concepts. He enjoys sailing, skiing, and biking. He also works with Justice Defenders defending the unfortunate, uneducated, and underprivileged. He is a Navy Veteran and a proud father of two with two wonderful, talented grandchildren. He is a graduate of the University of Kansas with a bachelor's degree in Theater/Film and Communications. Leo also has been in productions with Barry Manilow and Estelle Parsons.
Visit the author's website at http://www.confessionsofasexaddict.net/
1000 Secrets, A Million Lies: Confessions of a Sex Addict is a 176-page paperback with a retail price of $46.00 (eBook $41.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7000-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/1000-secrets-a-million-lies/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/1000-secrets-a-million-lies/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
